Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,267 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $199,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.