RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $830.00 and last traded at $830.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $844.40.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.45.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
