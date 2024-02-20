Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

GSY opened at C$177.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.06.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

