RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jonestrading cut their price target on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

