ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 37,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 51,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
ReGen III Stock Down 7.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of C$43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66.
ReGen III Company Profile
ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReGen III
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.