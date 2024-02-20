Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report) was up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 70,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Company Profile

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

