Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

