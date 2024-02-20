Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

