Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Appian Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Appian in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Appian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Articles

