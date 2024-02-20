Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$124.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$125.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

