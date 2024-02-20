Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.07. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$236.40.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$202.49. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

