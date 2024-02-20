Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CBIZ
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Brambles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given CBIZ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Brambles.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CBIZ and Brambles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CBIZ
|$1.59 billion
|2.24
|$120.97 million
|$2.38
|30.06
|Brambles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.86
|11.29
CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares CBIZ and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CBIZ
|7.60%
|15.52%
|5.90%
|Brambles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
CBIZ beats Brambles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
