Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given CBIZ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Brambles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBIZ and Brambles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.24 $120.97 million $2.38 30.06 Brambles N/A N/A N/A $0.86 11.29

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.60% 15.52% 5.90% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBIZ beats Brambles on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.