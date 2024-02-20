Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -62.80% -20.61% -17.64% Milestone Scientific -71.00% -82.04% -58.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

CollPlant Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.36%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $300,000.00 202.95 -$16.92 million ($0.61) -9.00 Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 5.48 -$8.71 million ($0.09) -7.56

Milestone Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has collaboration agreements with 3D Systems Corporation; CellInk, a BICO Group company; Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; Israel's Technion Institute of Technology; Tel Aviv University; Sheba Medical Center; AbbVie; and STEMCELL. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

