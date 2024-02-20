Reviewing Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) & Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) and Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Hugo Boss’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 159.13 Hugo Boss $3.85 billion 1.24 $220.73 million $0.76 17.83

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Hugo Boss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hugo Boss 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moncler and Hugo Boss, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Hugo Boss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Hugo Boss 5.94% 20.41% 7.47%

Summary

Hugo Boss beats Moncler on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

