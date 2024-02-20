Reviewing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A Upwork 6.80% 14.21% 4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 6.36 Upwork $689.14 million 2.71 $46.89 million $0.07 196.14

Analyst Recommendations

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Caldwell Partners International and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 5 6 0 2.55

Upwork has a consensus target price of $16.55, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upwork beats Caldwell Partners International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

