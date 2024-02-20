Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.