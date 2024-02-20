RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

