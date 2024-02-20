RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
RFIL stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
