Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,416 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of F5 worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

F5 stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.64. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

