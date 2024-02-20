Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Exelixis worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

