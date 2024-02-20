Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,826 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of H&R Block worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

HRB opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

