Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $46.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,472 shares of company stock worth $4,736,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

