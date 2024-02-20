Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 1%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,123.44 ($26.74) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($26.57). Approximately 6,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($26.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,088.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,952.21. The firm has a market cap of £120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

