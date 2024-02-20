RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Up 0.2%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.74. 59,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 45,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.