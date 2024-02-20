RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

