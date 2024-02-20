Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
