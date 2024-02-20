Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.