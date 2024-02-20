Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

