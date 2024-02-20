Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,058,000 after purchasing an additional 536,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 205,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.