Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,426 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

