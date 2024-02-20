Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,012 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

