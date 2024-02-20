Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.