Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after buying an additional 8,009,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 3,201,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.