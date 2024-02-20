Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

