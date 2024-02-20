Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.