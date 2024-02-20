Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,434 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $211.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.55.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

