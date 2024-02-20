Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,589 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $269.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $271.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

