Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 429 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

