Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.