Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

