Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cambium Networks worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

