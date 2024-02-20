Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.