Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

