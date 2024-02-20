Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

