Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

