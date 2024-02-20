Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

