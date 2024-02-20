Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

