Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 279,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

