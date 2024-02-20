Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 279,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN
Insider Activity at Garmin
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Garmin Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.