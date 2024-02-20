Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,706 shares of company stock worth $3,532,348 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $448.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

