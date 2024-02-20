Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 229,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,980,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

