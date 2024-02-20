Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

