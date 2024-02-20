Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Trading Down 13.5 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

